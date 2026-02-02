BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrighteon SocialBrightAnswers.AIBrightNews.AI
Advertising InfoFree NewsletterHelp Center
explore
my collections
featured channels
more from brighteon
help center & information
follow brighteon

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech.Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

IS ZOHRAN MAMDANI THE UNMENTIONED SON OF JEFFREY EPSTEIN❓
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
Children Are NOT Sex Toys!
709 followers
Follow
1
Download MP3
Share
Report
100 views • 1 day ago

👁️💥💥💥 GLOBAL BOMBSHELL EXPOSURE!


With the latest release of the Epstein files now public, the internet has completely exploded — the documents directly link New York City’s Islamic socialist mayor Zohran Mamdani, along with his mother, to Jeffrey Epstein, Bill Gates, Bill Clinton, Ghislaine Maxwell, and others‼️


At present, a major investigation has been launched into the related reports: Mamdani may be Epstein’s illegitimate son. It is alleged that Epstein secretly carried out a so-called large-scale “breeding program,” attempting to repopulate the Earth using what he considered his own “genius genes”😈


If this is true it will be quite interesting.


Mira Nair holding her infant baby, Zohran Mamdani, with Jeffrey Epstein. Rumors circulating after these pictures and recently released files from Epstein saying Zohran is the child of Mira Nair and Jeffrey Epstein.


https://x.com/1109Patricia/status/2017930208154665223


Source: https://x.com/Baoliaogeming64/status/2018080588284953050/


Thumbnail: https://x.com/EscanorReloaded/status/2018033968013082823


Did you know that the Mayor of New York’s mother, Mira Nair, was close to Epstein and Clintons?


Did you know that Zohran Mamdani’s mother was first married to a Mitch Epstein?


Mitch Epstein’s own bio similarly notes the marriage ended around 1990/1991 (sources vary by a year-ish).


Mira Nair’s page says she met Mahmood Mamdani in March 1989, married him in 1991, and that Zohran was born in 1991.


Pretty interesting…

Keywords
jeffrey epsteinzohran mamdanimira nairmitch epsteinbreeding project
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.
Related videos

No related videos yet.

Recent News
Unobtainium and Hopium: How China&#8217;s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Unobtainium and Hopium: How China’s Rare Earth Siege Has Neutered U.S. Military Might

Mike Adams
The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

The U.S. Censorship Shield Law: A Critical Defense Against Global Speech Restrictions

Douglas Harrington
THE GREAT MAGA DECEPTION: Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Trump, exposes movement as &#8220;donor-first&#8221; scam

THE GREAT MAGA DECEPTION: Marjorie Taylor Greene turns on Trump, exposes movement as “donor-first” scam

Kevin Hughes
Chokepoints &#038; Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Chokepoints & Chaos: The hidden battlegrounds of global power

Belle Carter
Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein&#8217;s network as new documents surface

Ghislaine Maxwell alleges secret settlements protected Epstein’s network as new documents surface

Patrick Lewis
Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump&#8217;s second term

Mystifying policies and political self-sabotage mark first year of Trump’s second term

Ramon Tomey
More from Brighteon
Brighteon StoreBrighteon.NewsBrighteon UniversityBrightUBrightAnswers.AI
Help & Information
Free NewsletterHelp CenterAdvertise with Brighteon
Follow Us
Brighteon.SocialBrighteon.ioGabGettrUSA.LifeTruth SocialMeWe

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy

Account
Log In
Create an Account
Keyboard Shortcuts
Settings
Change Theme

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

Privacy Policy