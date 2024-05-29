The Battle for America - Jason Yates - Freedom Alive® Ep118

As in the days of Isaiah, we are living in a culture that calls evil good and good evil. A battle is raging for the heart of this nation. It’s a battle over truth. And how we live out our faith in the public square is critical. On this episode of Freedom Alive®, Jason Yates, the CEO of My Faith Votes, explains why we must lead from a position of faith and stand boldly for biblical values.
Each week on Freedom Alive®, we will alert you to new government overreaches and update you on existing legal battles. We will tell you about the victories people of faith are winning and how you, too, can fight back and get involved to keep your freedom alive!
Learn more and get involved at https://lc.org
Originally premiered May 26, 2024, on GoodLife45 - visit https://www.tv45.org
