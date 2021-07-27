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What is Enlightenment? On A De-Occulted Multidimensional Level??
AwakenYaMind
AwakenYaMind
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10 views • July 27, 2021
So much can be said about this subject & overall state of being.. This involves the spiritual alchemical processes, inner gnosis, heart-based intelligence, divine care, transformations, transcendence, personal evolution, activation, bio-spiritual regeneration and evolving into higher frequencies and ways of being. We did not come here to this planet at this time in the closing of this 26,000 year old procession only to fall into another hell cycle where we're cut off from source, the higher forces and our original soul code blueprints.

En-lightened.. being full of light, having been able to do that shadow work and rid yourself from the darkness within, cleaning up your inner spiritual temple where you've been able to shine light in the depths of yourself .. letting go of what doesn't serve you or what holds you back.. letting go of mental baggage like resentment, jealousy, regret, self-loathing, hate, spite, trivialities, etc..

have you weighed your heart against the feather of Maat?


Natural Law is King
Keywords
evolutionspiritualityconsciousnessnatural lawnew ageenlightenedobjective morality
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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