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No Comment : Marinated Scallops
Cooking With Benoit
Cooking With Benoit
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11 views • February 19, 2021
You would believe these #scallops are prepared raw, but they're not. They're literally "cooked" with the #lemon juice in the #marinade. So, this is totally safe.

Needless to say, the scallops need to be super fresh !

What do we need ?
- Between 4 and 5 scallops each guest, dependdong on their size.
- Olive oil : enough to coat the scallops. I use 5 tbsp for this recipe.
- The juice of a lemon
- Seasoning : salt, pepper, spicy pepper, herbs (I used rosemary here).

How do we proceed ?
- Store the scallops in the freezer for 15 minutes.
- In the meantime, prepare the marinade and mix all ingredients.
- Thinly and gently slice the scallops with a sharp knife.
- Mix the slices in the marinade and coat all sides.
- Store in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Display in a plate for each guest (or on a scallop shell if you have some)
- Eat chilled and enjoy ! Soooo good !

The scallops are available at Family Foods, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.

Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3

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Many thanks for your interest.
Keywords
foodrawherbsrecipelemonhow-tocookingsaltolivejuicepepperfreezerfridgeseafoodscallopsmarinade
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Privacy Policy