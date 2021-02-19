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No Comment : Marinated Scallops
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11 views • February 19, 2021
You would believe these #scallops are prepared raw, but they're not. They're literally "cooked" with the #lemon juice in the #marinade. So, this is totally safe.
Needless to say, the scallops need to be super fresh !
What do we need ?
- Between 4 and 5 scallops each guest, dependdong on their size.
- Olive oil : enough to coat the scallops. I use 5 tbsp for this recipe.
- The juice of a lemon
- Seasoning : salt, pepper, spicy pepper, herbs (I used rosemary here).
How do we proceed ?
- Store the scallops in the freezer for 15 minutes.
- In the meantime, prepare the marinade and mix all ingredients.
- Thinly and gently slice the scallops with a sharp knife.
- Mix the slices in the marinade and coat all sides.
- Store in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Display in a plate for each guest (or on a scallop shell if you have some)
- Eat chilled and enjoy ! Soooo good !
The scallops are available at Family Foods, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
Needless to say, the scallops need to be super fresh !
What do we need ?
- Between 4 and 5 scallops each guest, dependdong on their size.
- Olive oil : enough to coat the scallops. I use 5 tbsp for this recipe.
- The juice of a lemon
- Seasoning : salt, pepper, spicy pepper, herbs (I used rosemary here).
How do we proceed ?
- Store the scallops in the freezer for 15 minutes.
- In the meantime, prepare the marinade and mix all ingredients.
- Thinly and gently slice the scallops with a sharp knife.
- Mix the slices in the marinade and coat all sides.
- Store in the fridge for at least an hour.
- Display in a plate for each guest (or on a scallop shell if you have some)
- Eat chilled and enjoy ! Soooo good !
The scallops are available at Family Foods, Carrigart, Co. Donegal.
Consider watching "Cooking With Benoit" on Odysee : https://odysee.com/@cookingwithbenoit:3
Visit our Travel J'adore website to check on our short term rentals in France, Ireland, New Zealand and America : https://www.traveljadore.com/home
Visit our "made in Ireland" online shopping website :
https://www.madeineireland.store
Please consider helping the channel grow with :
- #Monero (XMR)
47EspEA2gX9PeiX2SrokTDja7NCnrbG3tGpseHKfr3i9dpDbq7TXkJW91fDGS5zpw265BYhaKfNdrbaoNEH8c1saSXZa5qx
- #Bitcoin (BTC)
3EEbGXp4oASuDxs3y9Aj4U95zzDMLrDrWQ
Many thanks for your interest.
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