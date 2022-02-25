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Is this World War 3 or the Beginning of the End for the Cabal?
Palbulletin
Palbulletin
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344 views • February 25, 2022
The big story of course today is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Or is it? We have learned in the past few years that our American main-stream media is corrupt and connected to our United States government. The fake news are experts at throwing propaganda to the public and also using other techniques to help influence and control the public. There’s only one problem though. The majority of the country has woken up to the deep state’s immoral and disgusting tactics. Here is some more video of Russia bombing Ukraine. We talk about the big Russia story, the American trucker convoy and more in this latest episode.

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newspoliticsmilitaryrussiawarputinukraineinvasionbombsnatoworld-war-3
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