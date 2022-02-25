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Is this World War 3 or the Beginning of the End for the Cabal?
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344 views • February 25, 2022
The big story of course today is the Russian invasion of Ukraine. Or is it? We have learned in the past few years that our American main-stream media is corrupt and connected to our United States government. The fake news are experts at throwing propaganda to the public and also using other techniques to help influence and control the public. There’s only one problem though. The majority of the country has woken up to the deep state’s immoral and disgusting tactics. Here is some more video of Russia bombing Ukraine. We talk about the big Russia story, the American trucker convoy and more in this latest episode.
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Palubulletin Telegram links:
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https://t.me/palbulletin
If you would like to donate to help us continue making videos: paypal.me/palbulletin
I don't have a Job. I am trying to deliver true news and events to the world since the main stream media has failed us. So any donations would help me greatly. Thanks again for watching my video.
Can contact me directly at: [email protected]
Please follow us on any of these Social Media Platforms:
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Credits:
Tommy Robinson News
https://t.me/TommyRobinsonNews
TruckersForFreedom
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Chief Nerd
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Disclose.tv
https://t.me/disclosetv
Midnight Rider Channel
https://t.me/realKarliBonne
Breaking911
https://t.me/breaking911
Gateway Pundit
https://t.me/gatewaypunditofficial
The Vigilant Fox
https://t.me/VigilantFox
The Trumpist
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We The Media
https://t.me/WeTheMedia
Pepe Lives Matter
https://t.me/PepeMatter
MistyG
https://t.me/MistyG17
KanekoaTheGreat
https://t.me/KanekoaTheGreat
Where We Go 1 We Go All
https://t.me/LogicalBrad
Qtah
https://t.me/Qtah_17
Project Veritas
https://t.me/project_veritas
Nick Moseder
https://t.me/WILFMoseder
#AussieCossack
https://t.me/AussieCossack
Richard Citizen Journalist
https://t.me/richardcitizenjournalist
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