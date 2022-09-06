Well worth a listen! Dr Merritt

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Dr Merritt goes on to question the notion of viruses, the education and medical cover-ups dating back 100+ yrs plus other things specific to the current events. This is not normal Dr talk and goes down some holes few doctors do. Well worth a listen if you haven’t done so already. If you dislike Jones, build a bridge and get over it…. At about the 13 minute mark she goes solo for a few segments. During this she covers topics most doctors won’t.
Extract from Infowars 09/01/2022