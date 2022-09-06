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Well worth a listen! Dr Merritt
ChevyShane
ChevyShane
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804 views • September 06, 2022

Dr Merritt goes on to question the notion of viruses, the education and medical cover-ups dating back 100+ yrs plus other things specific to the current events. This is not normal Dr talk and goes down some holes few doctors do. Well worth a listen if you haven’t done so already. If you dislike Jones, build a bridge and get over it…. At about the 13 minute mark she goes solo for a few segments. During this she covers topics most doctors won’t.
Extract from Infowars 09/01/2022

Keywords
5gvirusvaxnanotechclot shotdr merritblood clotpharma
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© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.

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