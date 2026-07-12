The Dead Patrol in Afghanistan

What if the scariest military stories were never written in official reports?





One soldier ignored an old warning during a night watch... and what happened next left even the veteran guards speechless. Was it fear, exhaustion, or something still waiting in the dark?





🎧 Listen to the full podcast through the link in the description.





https://open.spotify.com/episode/3sRK5v9uacILKCrEm5tjsm?si=437b5e85c6004c3f





#militaryghoststories

#paranormal

#Afghanistan

#Supernatural

#urbanlegends