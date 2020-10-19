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Universally Preferable Behaviour - Debunked (Stefan Molyneux Refuted) - Rebutted
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14 views • October 19, 2020
"Over the last five years Stefan Molyneux has risen to fame, and while I personally enjoy a lot of his content, I maintain that a great many of his assertions are disastrously flawed… and his Universally Preferable Behaviour (otherwise known as UPB) is one of them. What follows is a refutation of the Five Proofs that Molyneux offers, and hence, this is Universally Preferable Behaviour Debunked!
As promised within the video, here’s a link to Common Sense Atheism’s review of UPB (of which I found very useful in my research, and I highly recommend). Give him/her some love! http://commonsenseatheism.com/?p=75
For a detailed explanation of the flaws and fallacies within Molyneux’s Five Proofs, please watch the video, but if you just want a brief announcement of some of the flaws, they are as follows:
The First Proof is flawed because:
• Premise two is a False Premise.
The Second Proof is flawed because:
• Premise one is Begging the Question, and;
• Premise four unjustifiably smuggles in the word “acceptance”.
The Third Proof is flawed because:
• Premise two is Begging the Question;
• Premise three is a False Premise, and;
• Premise four is a False Premise.
The Fourth Proof is flawed because:
• Premise one is either pedantic or a False Premise;
• Premise three commits an Ambiguity Fallacy, and;
• Premise four is a Non Sequitur.
And finally (thanks for sticking around people!), the Fifth Proof is flawed because:
• Premise one is Begging the Question, and;
• Premise two is Arbitrarily Assigning Significance"
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As promised within the video, here’s a link to Common Sense Atheism’s review of UPB (of which I found very useful in my research, and I highly recommend). Give him/her some love! http://commonsenseatheism.com/?p=75
For a detailed explanation of the flaws and fallacies within Molyneux’s Five Proofs, please watch the video, but if you just want a brief announcement of some of the flaws, they are as follows:
The First Proof is flawed because:
• Premise two is a False Premise.
The Second Proof is flawed because:
• Premise one is Begging the Question, and;
• Premise four unjustifiably smuggles in the word “acceptance”.
The Third Proof is flawed because:
• Premise two is Begging the Question;
• Premise three is a False Premise, and;
• Premise four is a False Premise.
The Fourth Proof is flawed because:
• Premise one is either pedantic or a False Premise;
• Premise three commits an Ambiguity Fallacy, and;
• Premise four is a Non Sequitur.
And finally (thanks for sticking around people!), the Fifth Proof is flawed because:
• Premise one is Begging the Question, and;
• Premise two is Arbitrarily Assigning Significance"
▶️ Donate Now: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ Sign Up For Our Newsletter: http://www.fdrurl.com/newsletter
Your support is essential to Freedomain Radio, which is 100% funded by viewers like you. Please support the show by making a one time donation or signing up for a monthly recurring donation at: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 1. Donate: http://www.freedomainradio.com/donate
▶️ 2. Newsletter Sign-Up: http://www.fdrurl.com/newslett..
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