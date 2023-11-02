Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
InfoWars - Bombshell - Trump Issues Emergency Martial Law-Dictatorship Warning - 11-02-2023
channel image
Oldyoti's Home Page
354 Subscribers
261 views
Published Yesterday

Former President Donald Trump sounded the alarm about the far-left’s attempts to remove him from Colorado’s 2024 presidential primary ballot.

“A fake trial is currently taking place to try and illegally remove my name from the ballot,” Trump said in a Tuesday statement posted to Truth Social. Read more here: https://www.infowars.com/posts/they-are-trying-to-illegally-remove-my-name-trump-warns-of-radical-lefts-scheme-to-strip-him-from-2024-ballot/

Our limited edition Brain Force Ultra is now 60% OFF! Get it today!

Keywords
trumpinfowarstreasoncoloradoballot

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket