ZOG : AG Pam Bondi, introduced by MAGA Zionist billionaire Miriam Adelson

AG Pam Bondi, introduced by MAGA Zionist billionaire Miriam Adelson, brags to the Israeli American Council about how the Trump DOJ is fighting antisemitism for “the first time”
NOTE: Trump’s DOJ argued that no judge can force them to release the Epstein files.
Source @infolibnews
