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Straight Shooting News: Government Lies – Truth or Consequences
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41 views • December 13, 2021
Straight Shooting News 12 12 2021
Government Lies – Truth or Consequences
OMICRON, Boosters and Mandates - Dr. Fauci Big Pharma Executive, Laura with Dr. Bridle: Vax can never achieve what Natural Immunity can do, they changed the definition. More harm than benefit and it transmit the virus.
Shedding and Profit! Variants less dangerous. Lunacy and Tyranny.
Dr. Steven Smith obesity/High BMI is the main risk factor for covid. Medicine is not trying to fix this problem.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/wow-fox-news-sidelines-lara-logan-dr-fauci-complains-nazi-doctor-comparison/
FOX News Sidelines Lara Logan After Dr. Fauci Complains About Her Nazi Doctor Comparison. “Lara Logan responded to Fauci’s statement that ‘he is science’ and challenged him, comparing him to Josef Mengele
Tucker & Beck
Before Covid, Moderna sought partnership for a vaccine with US gov’t. Documents from China, Fauci and NIH show collusion. They are caught. Collins: government will own investments.
Fauci MSNBC Interview Pfizer's Vaccine Data On Omicron
https://youtu.be/99q-2G3HX6A?t=371
The Science? Ridged testing in Latvia and N95 Mask Required, Sweden No Restrictions
Do You Believe You Will Have A Choice and Our Freedoms Are Not In Jeopardy?
“But these are unusual times... I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices, for the communal good!”
Two Documents on Therapeutics. Notice the dates.
March 28, 2020 EUA for use of HCQ was approved, then later revoked
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JS9Va7zKwSHiDM6zmH7HS-X4PT1FCIoG/view
Here is the revoked document, June 15, 2020
the drug’s potential benefits for such use do not outweigh its known and potential risks...
https://www.fda.gov/media/138945/download
FDA site optional
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-cautions-against-use-hydroxychloroquine-or-chloroquine-covid-19-outside-hospital-setting-or
Clips from last week’s show with Ben Carson:
FWG RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/vqbsgz-hate-propaganda-fear-and-division.-why-is-this-happening-death-threats-to-m.html
Surveillance power database
Dr. Bridle and Dr. Smith (Who hasn’t seen any casualties of anyone who isn’t already suffering from co-morbidities?) To what extent are these tyrants willing to go? We have seen what Fauci has to say; history supports all our concerns!
Tucker’s full interview with student’s mother
YOUTUBE : https://youtu.be/VjFvtc1WRag?t=2210
Laura and Arsonists
She is understating what is taking place; sounds like politics but goes much deeper.
Farage and Moral Superiority
https://youtu.be/VjFvtc1WRag?t=2064
Farage clip - Tucker Australia Concentration Camps: Opposition Politician: Lesson for US, Australia has given government power …
Christmas Trees being burnt attack on Our Culture
Even Democrat Yang spoke up.
Nigel Farage says it is up to the USA to save the free world.
_____
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
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FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
Government Lies – Truth or Consequences
OMICRON, Boosters and Mandates - Dr. Fauci Big Pharma Executive, Laura with Dr. Bridle: Vax can never achieve what Natural Immunity can do, they changed the definition. More harm than benefit and it transmit the virus.
Shedding and Profit! Variants less dangerous. Lunacy and Tyranny.
Dr. Steven Smith obesity/High BMI is the main risk factor for covid. Medicine is not trying to fix this problem.
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/12/wow-fox-news-sidelines-lara-logan-dr-fauci-complains-nazi-doctor-comparison/
FOX News Sidelines Lara Logan After Dr. Fauci Complains About Her Nazi Doctor Comparison. “Lara Logan responded to Fauci’s statement that ‘he is science’ and challenged him, comparing him to Josef Mengele
Tucker & Beck
Before Covid, Moderna sought partnership for a vaccine with US gov’t. Documents from China, Fauci and NIH show collusion. They are caught. Collins: government will own investments.
Fauci MSNBC Interview Pfizer's Vaccine Data On Omicron
https://youtu.be/99q-2G3HX6A?t=371
The Science? Ridged testing in Latvia and N95 Mask Required, Sweden No Restrictions
Do You Believe You Will Have A Choice and Our Freedoms Are Not In Jeopardy?
“But these are unusual times... I would prefer, and we all would prefer that people would be voluntarily getting vaccinated, but if they’re not gonna do that, sometimes you’ve got to do things that are unpopular, but that clearly supersede individual choices, for the communal good!”
Two Documents on Therapeutics. Notice the dates.
March 28, 2020 EUA for use of HCQ was approved, then later revoked
https://drive.google.com/file/d/1JS9Va7zKwSHiDM6zmH7HS-X4PT1FCIoG/view
Here is the revoked document, June 15, 2020
the drug’s potential benefits for such use do not outweigh its known and potential risks...
https://www.fda.gov/media/138945/download
FDA site optional
https://www.fda.gov/drugs/drug-safety-and-availability/fda-cautions-against-use-hydroxychloroquine-or-chloroquine-covid-19-outside-hospital-setting-or
Clips from last week’s show with Ben Carson:
FWG RUMBLE
https://rumble.com/vqbsgz-hate-propaganda-fear-and-division.-why-is-this-happening-death-threats-to-m.html
Surveillance power database
Dr. Bridle and Dr. Smith (Who hasn’t seen any casualties of anyone who isn’t already suffering from co-morbidities?) To what extent are these tyrants willing to go? We have seen what Fauci has to say; history supports all our concerns!
Tucker’s full interview with student’s mother
YOUTUBE : https://youtu.be/VjFvtc1WRag?t=2210
Laura and Arsonists
She is understating what is taking place; sounds like politics but goes much deeper.
Farage and Moral Superiority
https://youtu.be/VjFvtc1WRag?t=2064
Farage clip - Tucker Australia Concentration Camps: Opposition Politician: Lesson for US, Australia has given government power …
Christmas Trees being burnt attack on Our Culture
Even Democrat Yang spoke up.
Nigel Farage says it is up to the USA to save the free world.
_____
See the FWG Broadcasting Schedule to join live: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com
After show is open discussion.
Freedom Watchers Groups and FWG Broadcasting are owned by Stone Bandana.
Thank you for your support: https://stonebandana.com/item/contributions-to-freedom-watchers-groups
PayPal: https://www.paypal.com/paypalme/stonebandana
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/StoneBandana
FWG Broadcasting videos:
BitChute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/PIOUAd9GpyYL/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/freedomwatchersgroups
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@FreedomWatchersGroups:b?
Rumble: https://rumble.com/user/FreedomWatchersGroups
OUR HOME: https://FreedomWatchersGroups.com (Join FWG Broadcasting group for show notifications, and the Straight Shooting News group for Bandana Ed’s show notes, links, and related resources. Join all the groups to connect with friends and get THE BEST information, as excellent information is our bias!)
https://StoneBandana.com – our parent organization, publishing, merchandise, entertainment
FACEBOOK: https://www.facebook.com/StoneBandana
GETTR: https://gettr.com/user/freedomwatchers
GAB: https://gab.com/libertyvs
MEWE: https://mewe.com/i/vicktoryastone
FAIR USE:
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. No copyright infringement intended.
TO OWNERS OR COPYRIGHT HOLDERS:
Stone Bandana makes no claim to the material utilized or generated from other sources.
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