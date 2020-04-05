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Rapist Bernie Sanders [Compilation] 2018-2019
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38 views • April 05, 2020
Bernie Sanders (who looks like he doesn't take showers) gets a tad handsy and a little too close for comfort with that juicy little congresswoman. Remember when he didn't show up to vote on a bill because he was busy facetiming with her? Grandfather zoned!
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