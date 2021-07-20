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A Story About How America Was Almost Destroyed By Criminals
Christian Patriot News
Christian Patriot News
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1891 views • July 20, 2021
We are the enemy of Big Tech, Big Money and Big Media!


Together, let's expose the lies of the enemy. Impart a little truth every day. Especially the Truth that Jesus Christ is Lord!


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Previous Updates:



BREAKING! 45,000 Vaccine Deaths! Whistleblower Health Expert Testimony! People Need To Go To Jail!



https://rumble.com/vk28lt-breaking-45000-vaccine-deaths-whistleblower-expert-insider-testimony-people.html




Q: Audits Ignite Military Phase! Defense Dept To Remove Illegitimate Joe & China's Control of Executive Branch!



https://rumble.com/vk0qhr-q-audits-ignite-military-phase-dod-to-remove-illigitimate-joe-chinese-contr.html



Fraud Vitiates Everything! Q: Conspiracy No More! Decertify Arizona & Georgia! New U.S. Elections! Buckle Up!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/dtXKfs36iuvA/



Mike Flynn Is Q! Trump's Q+ Coming Soon To A Theater Near You! Have Faith! It's Going To Be Biblical!



https://rumble.com/vjv1p6-mile-flynn-is-q-trumps-q-coming-soon-to-a-theater-near-you-have-faith-its-g.html



Trump's EPIC Q Comms & Truth Bombs In CPAC Speech! Everything Has Meaning! You're Watching A Scripted Movie!



https://rumble.com/vjqnvl-trump-q-comms-and-truth-bombs-in-cpac-speech-everything-has-meaning-youre-w.html




Q: July 10 Deltas! Smoke & Mirrors! Lies Become Truth! Truths Become Lies! MSM: Enemy of The People!



https://www.bitchute.com/video/K1wBp4YpiVYF/



Military Occupation! Q: Class Action! Big Tech Weapons! Irregular Warfare [MZ] @Jack All Assets Seized!



https://rumble.com/vjlysz-military-occupation-q-class-action-big-tech-weapons-irregular-warfare-mzjac.html



Flynn Publicly Endorses Q! Conspiracy No More! WARNING Urgent Message! The Start: WW Military Sting Operation!


https://rumble.com/vjj2z7-flynn-publicly-endorses-q-conspiracy-no-more-warning-urgent-message-the-sta.html



Trump is Q+ MASSIVE Storm Coming! ALICE & Wonderland! It Had To Be This Way To Safeguard Future Elections!



https://rumble.com/vjf7lp-trump-is-q-massive-storm-coming-alice-and-wonderland-it-had-to-be-this-way-.html




Q Perfectly Predicts Ghislaine Maxwell Clinton Crimes! Obama, Oprah, Rothchilds ALL PEDO's! Patriots Have It All!



https://rumble.com/vjcnut-q-perfectly-predicts-ghislaine-max-clinton-crimes-obama-oprah-rothchilds-al.html




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Keywords
trumpfake newsconstitutionchristdeep stateqanonmike pompeojoe bidenqwwg1wgamagaq anonthe great awakeningx22 reportdigital soldiersgeneral flynnthe great resetdan scavinolin woodchristian patriot news
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