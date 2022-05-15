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Angel White: Joe Biden is the 'Clone' of Donald Trump! [13.05.2022]
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85 views • May 15, 2022
- 'A subscriber Missie Davis told me about the "Billboard Hailing Donald Trump As Second Coming of Jesus Appears in Georgia", so I look it up and this video appears under the headline.'
SOURCE:- Billboard Hailing Donald Trump As Second Coming of Jesus Appears in Georgia
BY JACK BERESFORD ON 9/14/21 AT 7:07 AM EDT
https://www.newsweek.com/billboard-hailing-donald-trump-second-coming-jesus-appears-georgia-1628789
796 Views may 13, 2022
Angel White
18.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/266olZMFbqo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg
SOURCE:- Billboard Hailing Donald Trump As Second Coming of Jesus Appears in Georgia
BY JACK BERESFORD ON 9/14/21 AT 7:07 AM EDT
https://www.newsweek.com/billboard-hailing-donald-trump-second-coming-jesus-appears-georgia-1628789
796 Views may 13, 2022
Angel White
18.8K subscribers
https://youtu.be/266olZMFbqo
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCFpDiAE21TuyHt1ZaFvN6lg
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