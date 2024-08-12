BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Malcolm X speaks about the Palestinian struggle
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
Cynthia's Pursuit of Truth
8 months ago

Malcolm X speaks about the Palestinian struggle:


- The Palestinian struggle is not just a cry for justice. It's a blistering battle for the most fundamental human rights that every living soul on this planet should inherit by birthright. It's an unyielding resistance against the oppressive suffocating grip of occupation and the callous denial of the most basic human dignity. Just as the civil rights movement in the United States fought against the chains of racial discrimination, so too do the Palestinian people... The birth of Israel in 1948 brought forth the mass expulsion and dispossession of hundreds of thousands of Palestinians from their ancestral homes, and this is a historic injustice that continues to haunt the lives of Palestinians to this very day shatter the chains of occupation and tyranny. 


