You Say there are No Signs of Revolution? 10/22/2025

If you think we are not in an Internal Revolution just yet, think again. Today Pastor Stan shares with us how American Citizens are turning against each other and how some even wish for the death of our President. We are living in shocking times, and we need to turn to the Lord as a Nation.

Visit us online at:

http://www.prophecyclub.com





To purchase all of Stan's Books visit:

https://www.prophecyclubresources.com/





For your Emergency Food Supplies visit:

https://josephskitchen.com/





To get Financial Advice visit:

https://prophecyclubgold.com/





For Wealth in your Pocket visit Prepper Bar at:

https://prophecyclubbar.com/





For all your Cryptocurrency Needs, please visit:

https://blocktrustira.com/





EMP Shields:

http://www.empshield.com

Promo Code: Prophecy





Thank you for supporting our Ministry:

https://www.prophecyclub.com/support





Do Donate to our Missions Trips please visit:

https://donorbox.org/the-prophecy-club-missions