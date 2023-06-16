Create New Account
Support Your Freedom to Speak:
Do the Planets Influence Your Politics?
2 views
channel image
Freedom Hub Working Group
Published Yesterday |

Do the Planets Influence Your Politics?

Alan L. Lin - Libertarian Astrologer

Zot.net


FREEDOM HUB – Your-mp.com

PLEASE SUBSCRIBE: https://www.your-mp.com/subscribe-freedom-hub

Hey…Buy us a cup of Coffee: https://www.buymeacoffee.com/YourfreedomHub


Last Christmas we had a guest astrologer who, to the ire of many listeners, proudly displayed a “woke” left-wing bias.  Now – in contrast – we present Alan L. Lin (www.zot.net), an anarcho-libertarian astrologer. 


Mr. Lin has spent years quietly developing a theory that political ideologies actually have astrological roots.  Is there an astrological reason that creative, artistic people lean to the left?  Is there a connection between libertarian leanings and general intelligence?  Do the stars (above) hint at some strange cosmic connection between libertarianism and Christianity?  Mr. Lin’s ideas are complex, infuriating, radical… and supported by quite a bit of empirical data.  Is he a crackpot?  A visionary?  That’s for you to decide.

 

These are wild times.  Populist icons Kennedy and Trump vie for the crown while the globalist elites face unexpected public scrutiny of their increasingly-less-secret human enslavement plans.  The socio-political battle lines now no longer resemble the clean borders on a map, so much as a Jackson Pollock splatter painting.  As we struggle to make sense of today’s world, we could do worse than re-examine our assumptions of how the world (and universe) actually works.  And maybe, just maybe, this includes taking another look at long ”debunked” ways of conceptualizing reality… like astrology.

Keywords
astrologychristianityplanetslibertarianism

FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world

Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.

Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.

The views and opinions expressed in this video do not necessarily represent the views of Brighteon or its affiliates.
Related videos

logo

Brighteon © 2023 All Rights Reserved. Privacy | Terms All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for content uploaded by contributing content providers.

Open a support ticket