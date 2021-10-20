© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Yale Epidemiologist: "The Unvaccinated Should Be Afraid Of The Vaccinated"
Follow
8
Share
Report
14453 views • October 20, 2021
"Unvaccinated people are generating the mutants is an absolute falsehood." - Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, Ph.D., Yale Professor of Epidemiology.
Avi Abelow, Founder & CEO of The Pulse of Israel, recently interviewed Yale Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, Ph.D. He made a stunning claim that completely goes against what the Biden Regime and Big Media have been calling the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.
Dr. Risch says it’s the complete opposite.
Avi Abelow, Founder & CEO of The Pulse of Israel, recently interviewed Yale Epidemiologist Dr. Harvey Risch, MD, Ph.D. He made a stunning claim that completely goes against what the Biden Regime and Big Media have been calling the Pandemic of the Unvaccinated.
Dr. Risch says it’s the complete opposite.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.