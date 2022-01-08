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'They Will Make You Poor In 10 Years, The Fed Is A Cartel' - (Down In FLAMES) [06.01.2022]
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70 views • January 08, 2022
Danish Satanist Ida Auken: 'You'll Own Nothing and You'll Be Happy!'
Research UN and WEF Agenda 2030 - You Own Nothing and Will Be Happy...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ida+auken+You%27ll+own+nothing+and+you%27ll+be+happy!&t=h_&ia=web
MUST WATCH THIS The Fed is a cartel and wants you to be poor. In this interview with Robert Kiyosaki you'll learn about the destructive connection between inflation, the Federal Reserve, and communism. The theater is on, the dishonest characters playing their part to maximally oppress you.
269 views Jan 6, 2022
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/Tv3mtgfkMkQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
Research UN and WEF Agenda 2030 - You Own Nothing and Will Be Happy...
https://duckduckgo.com/?q=ida+auken+You%27ll+own+nothing+and+you%27ll+be+happy!&t=h_&ia=web
MUST WATCH THIS The Fed is a cartel and wants you to be poor. In this interview with Robert Kiyosaki you'll learn about the destructive connection between inflation, the Federal Reserve, and communism. The theater is on, the dishonest characters playing their part to maximally oppress you.
269 views Jan 6, 2022
Inner Focus
https://youtu.be/Tv3mtgfkMkQ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCb-BRBa2zebFtzhqb4a7tLA
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