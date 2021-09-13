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Biden Sentencing Millions of Americans to Death! Must Fight! Ledger Report 1158
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102 views • September 13, 2021
Joe Biden’s unconstitutional edict effectively mandating the Covid shots for tens of millions of Americans is a potential death sentence for a large portion of innocent people who have the God-given right to determine what is best for themselves and their families. Truth is, Biden is going to be dead long before we know the full extent of the severe and long-term side-effects of the covid shots (the so-called vaccines). The latest adverse reaction to the covid shots numbers from VAERS are staggering. Vaxxed and un-vaxxed patriots alike must fight this wholesale attack on American Liberty. Graham Ledger speaks with Human rights and constitutional rights attorney Leigh Dundas about how to protect your job, your body, and your constitutional rights.
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