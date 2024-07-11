© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Fired From CBS & Biden’s Dreadful Debate
* Catherine Herridge was the last mainstream journalist willing to hold the powerful to account.
* Perhaps that’s why she was fired and hauled into federal court.
* Why did CBS News fire her and seize her reporting records?
* And how the Press Act can save the country.
Tucker Carlson Network On X | 11 July 2024
https://tuckercarlson.com/tucker-show-catherine-herridge
https://twitter.com/TuckerCarlson/status/1811445845956403672