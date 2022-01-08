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EXCLUSIVE: Alex Jones Responds to Claim He Pocketed $165 Million
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130 views • January 08, 2022
Alex Jones breaks down the stories about Infowars' full bank records making the rounds in the press after they were leaked from court documents in cases that ended in default rulings for failure to provide records.
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