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Things that Jesus is going to look for when we are Judged
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50 views • October 24, 2021
In this video, we are going to get answers to questions that we had regarding what Jesus is going to look for when we are being Judged. As you will see in the video, we were overwhelmed with the response we got from the Lord Jesus Christ PERSONALLY regarding this subject. Take what we got from Jesus and know what Jesus is looking for when judgment comes.
You may get more information on this here:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/judgedbyjesus.html
Find out what Jesus will say at judgment here:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus-at-judgment.html
Here is a menu of more content regarding Jesus and judgment:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-jesus-and-the-holy-ghost.html
You may get more information on this here:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus/judgedbyjesus.html
Find out what Jesus will say at judgment here:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/jesus-at-judgment.html
Here is a menu of more content regarding Jesus and judgment:
https://www.getyouranswersonline.com/main-menu/menu-jesus-and-the-holy-ghost.html
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