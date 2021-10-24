Things that Jesus is going to look for when we are Judged

In this video, we are going to get answers to questions that we had regarding what Jesus is going to look for when we are being Judged. As you will see in the video, we were overwhelmed with the response we got from the Lord Jesus Christ PERSONALLY regarding this subject. Take what we got from Jesus and know what Jesus is looking for when judgment comes.You may get more information on this here:Find out what Jesus will say at judgment here:Here is a menu of more content regarding Jesus and judgment: