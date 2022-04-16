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Lucky Luke - The Daltons (2008, DS)
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12 views • April 16, 2022
Lucky Luke - The Daltons (know as Lucky Lucky - Les Daltons in France and Lucky Luke - Die Daltons in Germany) developed by French company Neko Entertainment and published by French company Atari (formerly known as Infogrames). It was only released in Europe. The game is based on the long running Belgish comic series Lucky Luke.
Once again, the Daltons have escaped prison. Their mother, Ma Dalton, has provided them with a map to a hideout. Unfortunately, they hold the map upside down and walk into the wrong direction, ending up in the desert. They begin to hallucinate, but their mother appears in their mind and promises to safely guide them through the hallucinations if they solve several tasks.
The game consists of various mini games. You can either play as Joe or Averal. Some games are exclusive to one character. If you play the single player mode, the games will be introduced step by step, meaning each of the first times you play a game, a new mechanic will be added and explained.
The game can be played with up to four players.
Once again, the Daltons have escaped prison. Their mother, Ma Dalton, has provided them with a map to a hideout. Unfortunately, they hold the map upside down and walk into the wrong direction, ending up in the desert. They begin to hallucinate, but their mother appears in their mind and promises to safely guide them through the hallucinations if they solve several tasks.
The game consists of various mini games. You can either play as Joe or Averal. Some games are exclusive to one character. If you play the single player mode, the games will be introduced step by step, meaning each of the first times you play a game, a new mechanic will be added and explained.
The game can be played with up to four players.
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