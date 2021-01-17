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For the purpose of sterilization and population control
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326 views • January 17, 2021
Robert O. Young, November 20, 2019
Segment from the Dr. Robert O. Young ITNJ Testimony about the systemic culling of the population
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Full
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKjnEz5s37o
ITNJ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA/
Segment from the Dr. Robert O. Young ITNJ Testimony about the systemic culling of the population
--------- --------- --------- --------- ---------
Full
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gKjnEz5s37o
ITNJ
https://www.youtube.com/channel/UC_Q2iVXW3iiIBwbIniWfVZA/
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