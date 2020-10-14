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Trump supporters crash Biden event | REACTION
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46 views • October 14, 2020
Former Marine Corps Gunnery Sergeant and political commentator Jessie Jane Duff, Democratic strategist Robin Biro, and Newsmax TV's John Bachman discuss the moment Trump supporters showed up to Joe Biden's latest campaign event, give reaction to the president's latest rally, and more.
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