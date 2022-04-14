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Klaus Schwab | Why Was the U.S. Moved Off of the Gold Standard and the WEF Formed In 1971?
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90 views • April 14, 2022
Watch the Full Length Interview Here: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=tmK0-3rrrIY
FACT: President Richard Nixon severed links between the dollar and gold on Aug. 15, 1971.
FACT: Klaus Schwab founded the World Economic Forum in 1971.
FACT: President Richard Nixon severed links between the dollar and gold on Aug. 15, 1971.
FACT: Klaus Schwab founded the World Economic Forum in 1971.
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