The Best of 2021: Part 2 - SPOTLIGHT with Tina Griffin

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World Health Organization director Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admits booster shots are killing children
Prince Charles announces the soon arrival of the “believed” Antichrist
COVID microchip introduced to verify vax status
Inspirational movie American Underdog: The Kurt Warner Story hits theaters
🛠 RESOURCES FROM EPISODE
JD Farag: https://www.jdfarag.org/
Jack Hibbs: https://jackhibbs.com/
Are We Living in the Last Days website: https://arewelivinginthelastdays.com/
Dr. Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus admits shots are killing kids: https://bit.ly/3EyXJ6p
Microchip verifying vaxx status: https://bit.ly/3Fz3ORe
Soon arrival of Antichrist announced: https://bit.ly/3Ek535x
NYC statue replicates the beast in Revelation: https://bit.ly/3FqEXzk
Wallethub New Years Eve Facts: https://wallethub.com/blog/new-year-facts/29706
American Underdog: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=gvxP9IdPiB
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