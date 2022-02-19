Canadian PM Justin Trudeau Invokes Emergency Powers

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02/15/2022 Candice Malcolm, editor in chief of the “True North”: Justin Trudeau’s decision to invoke emergency powers is a complete overreaction. Trudeau has lost the control, and he’s trying to regain control by acting like a dictator.