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BIDEN TARGETS UNVACCINATED IN HISTORIC ADDRESS -- unedited from theHIghwire.com
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43 views • September 12, 2021
BIDEN TARGETS UNVACCINATED IN HISTORIC ADDRESS
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/biden-targets-unvaccinated-in-historic-address/
Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden revealed an escalated national vaccine plan targeting nearly 100 million Covid-unvaccinated Americans. For historical purposes, The HighWire presents his full unedited address to the nation.
Original airdate: September 9, 2021
Video Source --> https://thehighwire.com/videos/biden-targets-unvaccinated-in-historic-address/
Thursday evening, US President Joe Biden revealed an escalated national vaccine plan targeting nearly 100 million Covid-unvaccinated Americans. For historical purposes, The HighWire presents his full unedited address to the nation.
Original airdate: September 9, 2021
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