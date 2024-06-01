America's Before & After Moment

We Have To Go On Offense
* All they have is lawfare, the big steal and wag the dog.
* They can’t beat us on policies.
* We have to be principled, but ruthless.
“This whole scheme...is corrupt. It’s a before and after moment for America. What just happened today is a line we can’t uncross, and these Democrats will rue the day they decided to use lawfare to stop a presidential candidate.”
The full episode is linked below.
Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3653: The Globalist Fight To Replace Trump (1 June 2024)
https://rumble.com/v4ywhhn-episode-3653-the-globalist-fight-to-replace-trump.html
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.