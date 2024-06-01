America's Before & After Moment

Create New Account
Son of the Republic
Published 16 hours ago

We Have To Go On Offense

* All they have is lawfare, the big steal and wag the dog.

* They can’t beat us on policies.

* We have to be principled, but ruthless.


“This whole scheme...is corrupt. It’s a before and after moment for America. What just happened today is a line we can’t uncross, and these Democrats will rue the day they decided to use lawfare to stop a presidential candidate.”

Megyn Kelly


The full episode is linked below.


Bannon’s War Room | Episode 3653: The Globalist Fight To Replace Trump (1 June 2024)

https://rumble.com/v4ywhhn-episode-3653-the-globalist-fight-to-replace-trump.html

