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Topic 11 - Who Could Not Understand
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That is puzzling why some people can hear and understand God's word, and others become deaf. One thing we know is that it is not from God, so who is doing this?
From our Lord, in Exodus 4:11, God spoke: "The Lord said to him, “Who gave a mouth to man, or who makes a person mute or deaf or seeing or blind? Is it not I, the Lord?" So the Lord says it is not Him who does these things, so there could be only a few people who could. One is the devil who will do anything so you can stay away from God or yourself because you have too much to lose.
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
From our Lord, in Exodus 4:11, God spoke: "The Lord said to him, “Who gave a mouth to man, or who makes a person mute or deaf or seeing or blind? Is it not I, the Lord?" So the Lord says it is not Him who does these things, so there could be only a few people who could. One is the devil who will do anything so you can stay away from God or yourself because you have too much to lose.
Visit our website at https://a-c-t-s.net if you would like the transcript or more information
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