This vax mandate case could change everything || The NY Mandate Podcast
What is happening
Published 19 days ago |
Alison Morrow Published November 4, 2022 


#NYC #Vaccine #Mandate Recently the New York Supreme Court judge ruled that New York City's vaccine mandate was arbitrary and capricious, determining that 16 plaintiffs deserve their jobs back along with back pay. The "Garvey decision" is the most important victory yet for NYC workers fighting the city’s vaccine mandate, but according to independent journalist Aimee, "it’s on ice while it waits to go to an appeals court. Whether it stands on appeal or another similarly broad case succeeds will have life-changing impacts on thousands of New Yorkers and also have national relevance with the precedents and norms it sets."
Keywords
supreme courtjudgenycworkerscasevax mandatecould change everythingny mandateaimee

