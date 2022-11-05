"ANCESTRY" - GENEALOGY, DNA & THE FATHER'S HOUSE [MIGRATION PROPHECY]

#GENESIS #WORLD #DNA

Today's word: The Lord will gather the nations and account them by genealogy. There are bloodlines and ancestral threads weaving humanity together, God will line them up by own system of who the fathers are. People will feel compelled to move cities and sometimes continents as they sense God calling them back to their origins. SENSITIVITY TO GOD'S SPIRIT IS NEEDED TO NOT "TANGLE" OR MESS UP THIS PROCESS. Do not make quick assumptions or leaps of logic, but pray about everything and let God lead. Acts 17:26- "And He made from one man every nation of men, to dwell upon all the face of the earth, having determined the appointed times and the boundaries of their habitation."

ONE IMPORTANT POINT I DID NOT MENTION: God says stop giving your DNA to these DNA companies. STOP using 23 & Me, Ancestry.com, "You are "putting your DNA into vile hands, giving it over to who you do not know." READ THE FINE PRINT PEOPLE. Amen.

https://the-masters-voice.com/2022/01/10/ancestry-january-10-2022/

