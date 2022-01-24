58 years ago, We Stood in this Square to Unite the World to Fight Against Tyranny

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Kevin Jenkins, CEO Urban Global Health Alliance:
"Do you understand 58 years ago we were standing in this square trying to unite the world to come together to fight against the #tyranny of their time. Now it's our time.
"The Rally to #DefeatTheMandatesDC" #DefeatTheMandates #HoldTheLine