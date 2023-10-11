THE AUTHORITY OF JESUS BEING QUESTIONED LUKE 20:1-26

Pastor Andrew Russell preaches on Luke 20:1-26. Jesus had upset the Temple trade. The religious leaders sent an official group of Jewish rulers to examine his authority. They were members of the ‘Sanhedrin’. The religious leaders had failed with their direct question about Jesus’ authority. They were afraid of the crowd. Again this prevented their plan to arrest Jesus. They were afraid for their own safety. And if the crowd disturbed the peace, there would be trouble with the Romans. Please visit our website: http://www.calvarymelbourne.com.au

