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UN Human Rights Mechanisms have progressively lost public trust throughout the Western world and assumed a pariah status. Today’s report examines a controversy that strikes at the heart of the international rules-based order, the credibility of global institutions, and who gets to define human rights in the first place. For decades, the United Nations has arrogantly asserted itself as the principal guardian of international law and human rights. Its reports unduly influence governments, shape media narratives, inform university curricula, and are routinely cited by captured courts around the world. But serious questions now challenge the independence of those tasked with monitoring human rights themselves.