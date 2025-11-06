The satanic prophecy of the filmseries Terminator?

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
I have realised that the film series "Terminator" is a satanic prophecy which is now being fullfilled. The film Terminator was a scary Sci-fi in 1984. But, step by step, various statements from the film are being fullfilled.- Today, (autonomous) combat drones in Ukraine and a global military research race. War will be automated and in the future, soon here, Ai autonomous combat drones will obey much better than NKVD or SS soldiers.
- Today, fully automated factories in China: "Dark factories".
- Today, cybernetic organisms through Organic Electronics by prof Magnus Berggren Linköping university Sweden.
- Today, Elon Musks humanoid robot Optimus
- Today, Elon Musks global satellite internet system "Scylink" to command, control Ai systems.
- Today, Elon Musks research project Neuralink which is the computer part of Brain Computer Interface and the Organic Electronics invented by prof Magnus Berggren, Linköping university, Sweden would interface the brain.
- In the film Terminator, "Scynet" is activated 2029 which fits very well with current Ai development?
- In below Xlink, Elon Musk comment a new revolutionary Ai processor which will control autonomous drones? https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1985192802158801309
- The overall theme in "Terminator", is extermination of Mankind which fits well with public NWO statements.
- Klaus Schwab stated: "It's all done and finished by 2030".
- Extremely few understand the full implications of Fractional Reserve Banking which is solved best by extermination and I refer to the last monetary reset: WW1/2 when the English £ was reseted into the US$. Today, technology offers the Mafia greater and better reset solutions.
The Mafia warn according to the principle "Watchman", Ezekiel 33.
Jesus Christ anyone?
Ponder,
Fritjof