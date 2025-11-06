The satanic prophecy of the filmseries Terminator?

I have realised that the film series "Terminator" is a satanic prophecy which is now being fullfilled. The film Terminator was a scary Sci-fi in 1984. But, step by step, various statements from the film are being fullfilled.- Today, (autonomous) combat drones in Ukraine and a global military research race. War will be automated and in the future, soon here, Ai autonomous combat drones will obey much better than NKVD or SS soldiers.

- Today, fully automated factories in China: "Dark factories".

- Today, cybernetic organisms through Organic Electronics by prof Magnus Berggren Linköping university Sweden.

- Today, Elon Musks humanoid robot Optimus

- Today, Elon Musks global satellite internet system "Scylink" to command, control Ai systems.

- Today, Elon Musks research project Neuralink which is the computer part of Brain Computer Interface and the Organic Electronics invented by prof Magnus Berggren, Linköping university, Sweden would interface the brain.

- In the film Terminator, "Scynet" is activated 2029 which fits very well with current Ai development?

- In below Xlink, Elon Musk comment a new revolutionary Ai processor which will control autonomous drones? https://x.com/MarioNawfal/status/1985192802158801309

- The overall theme in "Terminator", is extermination of Mankind which fits well with public NWO statements.

- Klaus Schwab stated: "It's all done and finished by 2030".

- Extremely few understand the full implications of Fractional Reserve Banking which is solved best by extermination and I refer to the last monetary reset: WW1/2 when the English £ was reseted into the US$. Today, technology offers the Mafia greater and better reset solutions.





The Mafia warn according to the principle "Watchman", Ezekiel 33.





Jesus Christ anyone?





Ponder,

Fritjof