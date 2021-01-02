Coronavirus Mass Hysteria - Dr. Steven F. Hotze (MIRRORED)

Coronavirus Mass Hysteria - Dr. Steven F. Hotze (MIRROR)Mirrored from You Tube channel at:-I am going to tell you the truth about the coronavirus. The mainstream media (MSM) is creating an irrational fear over the coronavirus, attempting to herd you like sheep. The coronavirus is completely insignificant compared to the influenza virus. ￼Don’t let the media and politicians buffalo you over a cliff. If you keep yourself healthy, then the chances of you contracting any viral illness are slim to none. I have never taken and do not recommend flu vaccine. It is worthless. Last year in the U.S. 61 million people had the flu. That is one in five of every American.￼￼￼ 57,000 people died of the flu in America last year. There have been only 14 cases of the coronavirus in the United States as of yesterday. Worldwide there are only 80,000 cases and 65,000 or in China. Annually 1 billion people contract the flu and 1 million people die worldwide according to the World Health Organization.