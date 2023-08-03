Create New Account
32 Trillion in Debt and these Robber Barrons want to spend more money. How many Billions have we sent to Ukraine ? For What ? So the Military Ind Complex can make more money ?
Someone has to turn this around. How about us ?

Don't forget the Flower Festival is in full swing here in Medellin Colombia and we are open for business:  www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com

moneycabaldebt

