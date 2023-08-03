32 Trillion in Debt and these Robber Barrons want to spend more money. How many Billions have we sent to Ukraine ? For What ? So the Military Ind Complex can make more money ?

Someone has to turn this around. How about us ?
Don't forget the Flower Festival is in full swing here in Medellin Colombia and we are open for business: www.medellinnaturelodgeandgardens.com
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.