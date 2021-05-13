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Star Shell & Quantum Qube Demo 9-19
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292 views • May 13, 2021
This is the last part of a seminar I did in 2019 demonstrating the BioScalar energy of my creation called Star Shell that I developed years ago and have been testing it over the years on numerous people. The full seminar can be seen at http://bit.ly/seminar919
In addition to providing the benefits shown in the video, it also protects against cell phone radiation and emfs. I've demonstrated it numerous times. Unlike anything else available this energy and technology effects every cell and DNA in the body because it energizes the water and fluid in every cell. No doubt it will also protect against 5G.
Because of the Corona virus scare I also did a seminar March 2020 on how to boost your immune system with multiple layers of defense at...http://bit.ly/seminar320
Contact email is [email protected]
In addition to providing the benefits shown in the video, it also protects against cell phone radiation and emfs. I've demonstrated it numerous times. Unlike anything else available this energy and technology effects every cell and DNA in the body because it energizes the water and fluid in every cell. No doubt it will also protect against 5G.
Because of the Corona virus scare I also did a seminar March 2020 on how to boost your immune system with multiple layers of defense at...http://bit.ly/seminar320
Contact email is [email protected]
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