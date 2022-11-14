Unethical Clinical Trials in India

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Jul 8, 2017
In May, the Parliamentary Standing Committee released a scathing report on the functioning of the Drug Controller General's office. The report exposed lapses in drug approvals… Alleging that a nexus exists between companies and regulatory authorities … it shifted the focus on the issue of uncontrolled medical trials in India.