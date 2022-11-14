Unethical Clinical Trials in India

CHECK DELACABRA PLAYLISTS FOR MORE N U R E M B E R G VIDEOS
https://youtu.be/iTaYUJAWZsg
Jul 8, 2017
In May, the Parliamentary Standing Committee released a scathing report on the functioning of the Drug Controller General's office. The report exposed lapses in drug approvals… Alleging that a nexus exists between companies and regulatory authorities … it shifted the focus on the issue of uncontrolled medical trials in India.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.