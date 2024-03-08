Create New Account
Rosa Koire, warned us about the totalitarian globalist takeover plan known as UN Agenda 21
The Prisoner
Published 21 hours ago

Shortly before her untimely death, Rosa Koire—author of 'Behind the Green Mask'—warned us about the totalitarian globalist takeover plan known as UN Agenda 21 (which Agenda 2030 is a mere milestone of), and why it's so important that we resist it with all our might.

Source - Video Advice

Source @RealWideAwakeMedia

nwoun agenda 21rosa koiretotalitarian globalist takeover plan

