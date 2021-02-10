© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Robert Faurisson - Trials And Tribulations In France (1984)
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
41 views • February 10, 2021
The persecution of Professor Robert Faurisson in France for his revisionist views. This is up to 1984 when this talk was given. His persecution accelerated as time went on, including being almost beaten to death.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.