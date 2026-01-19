Justice League - Injustice for All (2002, Game Boy Advance)

Justice League - Injustice for All is a mix between beat'em up and platformed developed by Saffire and published by Midway. It was only released in North America and Europe.



The game is based in the animated Justice League series. The story begins with Metropolis attacked by robots, apparently another scheme by Lex Luthor. Upon investigating, the affair broadens to a plot by Lex' Injustice Gang to brainwash the whole population of earth.



The game is view from a side perspective. You control all members of the Justice League over the course of the game, and you control two characters in each level. You can switch characters any time, usually, and every character has his own health bar. All character can punch and jump, and each of them has his own abilities. There is one ability which needs energy from a gauge, and the gauge refills over time or when you collect a certain power up. There are also health items. There are also special abilities which do not require energy, like the flying skill of Superman, HAwkgirl, Wonder Woman, Green Lantern and Martian Manhunter.