Ancient Roman MEDUSA CUPID MONEY and RINGS Artifacts of Gold Silver and Terracotta #trustedcoins

Ancient Roman MEDUSA CUPID MONEY and RINGS Artifacts of Gold Silver and Terracotta

This video is designed to explore several different artifacts. It first starts out with an ancient Roman gold marriage ring which features clasped hands. Then we move on to a silver Roman ring featuring a Carnelian stone intaglio with the Capricorn Zodiac symbol on it. Afterwards we explore Hermes / Mercury connection with a gold ring featuring an Carnelian stone intaglio with the god holding a money pouch. The next item is an ancient Roman early Christian application with the word 'ichthus' in Greek which is the word for fish, the origination of the Jesus Fish symbolism. The one explored after is a figurine of Cupid / Eros, the son of Venus who is often depicted with her in ancient art.

The next artifact to be explored is what is known as an AES Rude which is a form of proto-money that the ancient Romans used for trade before they issued coins. These were rough clumps of bronze and this example is the largest I have ever came across.

The last artifact is an amazing Medusa / Gorgon / Gorgoneion head bronze what is ostensibly a breastplate on armor application. You see the head depicted even on Alexander the Great and various other military commanders and emperors. The idea of the Medusa head on the armor was for it to paralyze your enemy and give you an easy victory. The mythological story is with Perseus who beheaded the Medusa who is a gorgon, which is a grotesque snake-haired monster that turns man into stone. Perseus gives the head to Athena who puts it on her armor or shield, and is now known as an aegis. The English term to be under someone's aegis means to be under their protection.





