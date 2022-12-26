Freeze While You Burn - GETDOWNS (High energy punk rock and roll from the 562)

This ain't no california sun

I'm at the spot where you freeze while you burn

Pipes exploding all around

Now the roof is crashing down





IT'S FROZEN!! (Scream at the top of your lungs)





The snow has stopped but now it's starting to rain

Frozen icicles headed for your brain

You better not pout, you better not cry

There's now a glacier in your eye





IT'S FROZEN!!! (Repeat till you pass out)





Freeze while you burn x4





Hop on your board but it's stuck in place

Still a cool trick that you landed on your face

You can't get up, you can't GETDOWN

You've become one with the ground





IT'S FROZEN!!!! (Repeat till the cows come home)





Freeze while you burn x8









You made it! Thanks! 😎🤙