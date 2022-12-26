Freeze While You Burn - GETDOWNS (High energy punk rock and roll from the 562)

This ain't no california sun
I'm at the spot where you freeze while you burn
Pipes exploding all around
Now the roof is crashing down
IT'S FROZEN!! (Scream at the top of your lungs)
The snow has stopped but now it's starting to rain
Frozen icicles headed for your brain
You better not pout, you better not cry
There's now a glacier in your eye
IT'S FROZEN!!! (Repeat till you pass out)
Freeze while you burn x4
Hop on your board but it's stuck in place
Still a cool trick that you landed on your face
You can't get up, you can't GETDOWN
You've become one with the ground
IT'S FROZEN!!!! (Repeat till the cows come home)
Freeze while you burn x8
You made it! Thanks! 😎🤙
