The World is Waking Up to jEEW Owned Mainstream Media Propaganda
CreeperStatus
23 Subscribers
71 views
Published 12 hours ago

The World is Waking Up to jEEW Owned Mainstream Media Propaganda


American wrestler shares his experiences with Muslims in America compared to his experience with Zionists and the Jew main streammedia propaganda.


PLEASE SHARE THIS! BOYCOTT ISRAEL! SPREAD AWARENESS!!!


WARNING: Please subscribe to my other channels listed below on other more... respectable platforms. Thanks.


FOLLOW ME ON ODYSEE: www.odysee.com/@CreeperStatus:f


FOLLOW ME ON TELEGRAM: www.t.me/+qPL-AxvrYEpkMjI5 (@CreeperStatus)


Keywords
newsmuslimspropagandaisraeljewsislampalestinezionismmainstream mediamsmzionistsgazastatusidfcreeperceasefirenowfreepalestineboycottisraelcreeperstatuscreeper status

