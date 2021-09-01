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WHO Releases Plan for Global Digital Vaccine Passports Funded by Bill Gates & Rockefeller Foundation
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410 views • September 01, 2021
Mark of the Beast system. Bill Gates Patent: Blockchain Will Track Vaxx Status, Prohibit Purchasing, Travel to Unvaxxed
A lot of people have decided to get inoculated, choosing to get shot up with these injections being called ‘vaccines’. But many have also opted out. As we’ve told you, those people are being treated like criminals, even given a premeditated death sentence, as in the case with Dr. Courtney Bennett at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Desperate people just wanting to live a normal life in an upside down world might even consider falsifying their papers in case the need should arise, if they’re asked by the brown shirts for proof of their jab status. But now we’re learning that those of you evading the gestapo with forgery are out of luck.
DeAnna Lorriane is the best-selling author of the book “Taking Back America” and she joins Stew Peters to reveal the patent numbers and process.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/author/stewpeters/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
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BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
A lot of people have decided to get inoculated, choosing to get shot up with these injections being called ‘vaccines’. But many have also opted out. As we’ve told you, those people are being treated like criminals, even given a premeditated death sentence, as in the case with Dr. Courtney Bennett at Mayo Clinic in Minnesota. Desperate people just wanting to live a normal life in an upside down world might even consider falsifying their papers in case the need should arise, if they’re asked by the brown shirts for proof of their jab status. But now we’re learning that those of you evading the gestapo with forgery are out of luck.
DeAnna Lorriane is the best-selling author of the book “Taking Back America” and she joins Stew Peters to reveal the patent numbers and process.
https://www.redvoicemedia.com/author/stewpeters/
All and any support for this channel is greatly appreciated.
BTC - bc1qpvzr2cwggvj22dj35t9kgca5cu9dqpn3937ger
BCH - qp8ud67s7gj6nc7r7themmpv2wmcn0uq2s6ugfsenz
ETH - 0x3CdF082C3D5dB15b6f0dc0CbB9351568a5Ea9203
LTC - ltc1qlvexhs9g90h3a5shzme2h8k40wvvq4uv4regd5
DOGE - DJCY6QckAjJTXk4ds2VVB57ECyy7n8pSrA
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