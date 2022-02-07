Oh, Canada

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This episode was recorded today, February 5th, 2022.
Dr. Julie Ponesse has a PhD in Philosophy (Western, 2008) with areas of specialization in ethics and ancient philosophy. She has a Masters in Philosophy with Collaborative Specialization in Bioethics from the University of Toronto and a Diploma in Ethics from the Kennedy Institute of Ethics at Georgetown University. Dr. Ponesse has published in the areas of ancient philosophy, ethical theory, and applied ethics, and has taught at universities in Canada and the US for 20 years.
In the fall of 2021, Dr. Ponesse saw her academic career of 20 years fall apart after she refused to comply with a Canadian university's COVID vaccine mandate. In response, Dr. Ponesse recorded a special video directed to her first-year ethics students. That video went viral.
Since the release of that video, Dr. Ponesse has joined The Democracy Fund as the Pandemic Ethics Scholar focussing on educating the public on civil liberties.
'My Choice' book by Dr. Julie Ponesse: https://www.mychoicebook.ca/
The Democracy Fund website: https://www.thedemocracyfund.ca/
Dr. Julie Ponesse's Youtube channel: https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCZGkldeQOAM6nX4hTlz_79A
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